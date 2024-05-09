Trump Georgia case: House Judiciary Committee wants to hear from Nathan Wade

Nathan Wade Special prosecutor Nathan Wade sits in court during a hearing in the case of the State of Georgia v. Donald John Trump at the Fulton County Courthouse on March 1, 2024 in Atlanta. Alex Slitz-Pool/Getty Images) (Alex S/Pool via Getty Images, File)

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday asked the former special prosecutor over one of the criminal cases against former President Donald Trump to appear for testimony as it investigates what it calls a “politically motivated prosecution.”

In August, the committee launched an investigation into the Georgia-based case headed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, demanding information on possible communications with the Justice Department and the executive branch, WSB-TV reported. In response, Willis accused the committee of attempting to influence the case.

In a letter shared Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asked the former special prosecutor over the case, Nathan Wade, to produce documents and schedule a time to appear before the committee.

“There are serious concerns about your role in the politically motivated prosecution initiated by Ms. Willis against President Donald J. Trump,” Jordan wrote.

Later, he added, “The Committee understands that Ms. Willis reportedly compensated you and financed her politically motivated prosecution using a mixture of taxpayer funds, possibly including part of the $14.6 million in federal grant fund that her office received from the Department of Justice between 2020 and 2023.”

Nathan Wade served as special prosecutor in the case against Trump until March, when he resigned after he and Willis admitted to having had a romantic relationship that defense attorneys called “inappropriate.” An appeals court has agreed to review the decision that allowed Willis to stay on the case with Wade’s exit.

Neither Willis nor Wade immediately responded to Jordan’s request, though Willis previously denied any wrongdoing, saying in a September letter to the committee that there “is no justification in the Constitution for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter, as you attempt to do.”

Last year, a grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others on charges that they conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Four people — bail bondsman Scott Hall and attorneys Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Jenna Ellis — have pleaded guilty to charges. The remaining defendants, including Trump, have pleaded not guilty.

