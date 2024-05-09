TikTok to label AI-generated images, videos

AI watermark TikTok will now be adding watermarks to content created by using artificial intelligence. (Thitichaya - stock.adobe.com)

TikTok will begin labeling videos and images that were generated by artificial intelligence.

The labels will be a digital watermark generated by Content Credentials, a technology backed by Adobe and used by ChatGPT and OpenAI, Reuters reported.

Adobe’s Chief Trust Officer Dana Rao earlier this year likened the tool to a nutrition label found on food.

“This is like a nutrition label for content. It tells you what happened in the image, where it was taken, who made it, and the edits that were made along the way,” Rado told ABC News.

TikTok already requires creators who use AI to disclose it, TechCrunch reported.

The company is among 20 tech businesses that have signed an agreement to fight AI being used for misinformation during the U.S. elections this year.

“Parts of the picture are falling into place,” Sam Gregory, said, according to ABC News. “It’s essential that specific companies make it as easy as possible to know when content was created with their tools by providing tool-specific classifiers.”

Gregory is the executive director of Witness, a company that “helps people use video and technology to protect and defend human rights,” He is also a deepfake expert.

Meta companies such as Facebook and Instagram, as well as Google-owned YouTube are also planning to use Content Credentials which requires both the maker of the AI tool and the platform the media appears on to agree on its usage, Reuters reported.

“AI-generated content is an incredible creative outlet, but transparency for viewers is critical,” Adam Presser said, according to TechCrunch. “By partnering with peers to label content across platforms, we’re making it easy for creators to responsibly explore AI-generated content, while continuing to deter the harmful or misleading AIGC that is prohibited on TikTok.”

Presser is TikTok’s Head of Operations and Trust & Safety.

Reuters used the example of someone using Dall-E to make an AI-generated image. That image will get the watermark. When uploaded to TikTok, the image will be marked as AI-generated on that platform.

Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator also uses Content Credentials already, Google said it will adopt the system, Tech Crunch reported.

“Our users and our creators are so excited about AI and what it can do for their creativity and their ability to connect with audiences,” Presser told ABC News. “And at the same time, we want to make sure that people have that ability to understand what fact is and what is fiction.”

The watermark will start rolling out on TikTok on Thursday and will be available worldwide over the next few weeks, TechCrunch reported.

