Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce seal overtime win with a kiss

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Super kiss: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share a kiss after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealed one of the most dramatic Super Bowl games with a kiss on Sunday night.

>> Read more trending news

The 14-time Grammy Award winner, who flew from Japan to make it to Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII, was treated to an overtime thriller as Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in just the second overtime game in the series’ history.

Swift and Kelce celebrated the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl victory in five seasons with several long embraces and multiple kisses, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer stood next to Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, clapping and smiling as the Chiefs tight end spoke to CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz.

Kelce, who, unlike Swift, is a long shot to win a Grammy Award, belted a few lines from Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” and then led cheering Chiefs fans into a hoarse rendition of the Beastie Boys’ hit “Fight for Your Right,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs top 49ers 25-22 in OT thriller

Swift reportedly told Kelce that the game was “unbelievable,” according to People.

It will not be a cruel summer for Swift or Kelce. The singer returns to her blockbuster Eras tour with dates in Australia beginning on Friday, and Kelce can take satisfaction that the Chiefs are now the NFL’s newest dynasty.

Image 1 of 13

Taylor Swift: Singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively chat before Super Bowl LVIII. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Latest Super Bowl news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!