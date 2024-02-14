1 dead, multiple people hurt after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Shooting in K.C. Crowds leave the streets of Kansas City after shots were fired during Wednesday's Super Bowl victory parade. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and “upwards of 10 to 15″ people were hurt on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, when a shooting occurred after a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl LVIII, authorities said.

Kansas City police said they were responding Wednesday afternoon to reports of shots fired around Union Station. The Kansas City Fire Department told KMBC that they were dealing with a “fluid situation.”

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” police said. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

Mayor: White House briefed

Update 5:11 p.m. EST Feb. 14: Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said during a late afternoon news conference that he received a telephone call from the White House in the wake of Wednesday’s shooting.

“We’ve also received a call from the White House that offered all federal assistance in the investigation,” Lucas told reporters. “We had federal agencies present today. We appreciate that, and certainly in the days ahead and the hours ahead, we will make sure we continue to do this work,” Lucas told reporters.

Lucas added that he was “as heartbroken as anybody” about the shooting that killed at least one person and hurt “upwards of 10 to 15.”

“I don’t want us to have to in our country -- for every big event -- think about a concern of being shot,” the mayor added.

Mayor: ‘Absolutely a tragedy’; ‘10 to 15′ hurt

Update 4:52 p.m. EST Feb. 14: Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called Wednesday’s shooting at the rally celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory “an absolute tragedy” during a news conference.

“That celebration (Wednesday) was marred by a shooting,” he told reporters.

Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed that “upwards to 10 to 15″ people were injured during the shooting.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Graves said during the news conference. “The people who came to the parade should expect a safe environment.

“Because of bad actors, who were very few, this tragedy occurred.”

Graves said there were 800 law enforcement officers at the parade.

“This is not Kansas City,” Graves said.

Spokesperson: 5 critical, 3 seriously hurt in addition to fatality

Update 4:41 p.m. EST Feb. 14: Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hopkins said that in addition to the person who was killed, three people were in critical condition, KSHB-TV reported. Five other victims were in serious condition, one person has injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the television station. Between three and five other people may have been hurt, the spokesperson said.

It was uncertain if those five people were gunshot victims, according to CNN.

KC Fire Department: 1 dead, 9 injured

Update 4:26 p.m. EST Feb. 14: According to an official with the Kansas City Fire Department, one of the shooting victims at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade has died, KMBC-TV and CNN reported.

Mahomes: ‘Praying for Kansas City’

Update 4:11 p.m. EST Feb. 14: Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback who was the MVP of Super Bowl LVIII, responded to the news of the shooting at the team’s victory parade on Wednesday.

“Praying for Kansas City ...” the three-time Super Bowl champion tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Teammate Drue Tranquill, a linebacker, also asked fans in a social media post to join him in praying for those who were wounded. Mahomes reposted Tranquill’s message on X.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

At least 5 people hospitalized: report

Update 4 p.m. EST Feb. 14: Five people were taken to the University Health Truman Medical Center after being injured in Wednesday’s shooting at the end of the Super Bowl victory parade, KMBC reported.

It was not clear whether all those hospitalized suffered gunshot wounds.

Original report: Officials urged people to leave the area “to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims.” They did not specify how many people are believed to have been injured.

Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

We are releasing everyone from inside Union Station. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was connected with the Super Bowl victory parade.

Gunshots were heard “at the conclusion of the rally,” Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, told The Kansas City Star. Citing scanner traffic, the newspaper reported that as many as nine people may have been shot. Fire officials told KSHB that they were dealing with about 10 victims.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Crowds of revelers gathered Wednesday in Kansas City, days after the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

