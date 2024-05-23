Recall alert: Pool drain covers recalled due to entrapment hazard

The recall involves TOPINCN round pool main drain covers.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A pool main drain cover is being recalled over concerns that swimmers could become entrapped by them.

The recall involves the TOPINCN round pool main drain cover.

The covers are secured over the drain with two screws and measure about 4 inches (outer diameter) by 2 inches (inner diameter). The 3-inch drain cover measures about 5 inches (outer diameter) by 3 inches (inner diameter). They are white and made of plastic.

The Consumer Products Safety Commission is urging pool owners to immediately stop using the pool drain covers and contact the seller at vijayli2233@outlook.com for instructions on how to return the drain cover for a full refund.

As of Thursday, no Incidents or injuries have been reported. The drain covers were sold online at www.amazon.com from July 2020 through March 2023 for about $50.

