Recall alert: Food sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s part of BrucePac recall

Products sold at various retailers such as Walmart, Aldi and Trader Joe’s are part of the recall of almost 10 million pounds of meat, chicken and turkey products processed by BrucePac.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service released a list of products that were sold to consumers from many popular grocery stores.

The items include the following brands: Great Value (Walmart), Michelina’s, Boston Market, Atkins, Trader Joe’s, Good & Gather (Target), Taylor Farms, Little Salad Bar (Aldi), Kroger, Amazon Fresh and Giant Eagle among others.

To see the complete list, visit the USDA’s website.

In addition to the USDA’s alert, the Food and Drug Administration announced Reser’s Fine Foods recalled some of its meal kits because they contained chicken from BrucePac. The Reser’s kits were distributed in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming.

They were sold under the Bistro 28 and Don Pancho brands. The UPC and use-by dates can be found here.

If you have the Reser’s Fine Foods kits, you are being told to throw them away or return them to the store for a refund. You can call the company for more information at 888-223-2127, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, the FDA said.

BrucePac, recalled about 9.9 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat products last week. The items may be contaminated with Listeria, the USDA said.

Officials found the contamination during routine testing on products at BrucePac.

There have been no confirmed illnesses linked to the contamination.

Consuming food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, an infection that affects older adults, people with weak immune systems, pregnant women and newborns, the USDA said.

Symptoms of listeriosis include:

Fever

Muscle aches

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

The above symptoms could come after diarrhea or other gastrointestinal issues.

For pregnant women, Listeria could cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or infection of the newborn.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call BrucePac at 503-874-3000, the USDA said.

The Miami Herald reported that the recalled items should be returned to the store for a full refund.

