Recall alert: 41K Harley-Davidsons recalled because of electrical system problem

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 41,000 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The NHTSA said a voltage regulator wire may rub on the crankcase and expose the wire. That could cause a short circuit and loss of electrical power and drive power.

The recall affects some 2024 FLHX, FLHXSE, FLTRX, FLTRXSE, and FLTRXSTSE motorcycles.

Owners should have received a letter late last month alerting them of the issue.

Dealers will inspect the bikes and add a secondary retention strap for free.

If you have questions, call Harley-Davidson customer service at 800-258-2464. The company’s recall number is 0186.

