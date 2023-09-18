Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador arrested; charged with DUI, hit and run

Charges filed FILE PHOTO: Shannon Beador attends Opening Night Of Rock Of Ages Hollywood At The Bourbon Room at The Bourbon Room on January 15, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Beador has been charged with DUI and hit and run, police said. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood) (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Ho)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member Shannon Beador has been arrested after an incident on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

E! News and other media outlets said that Beador was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol and a hit and run. She was released without bond, the Newport Beach Police Department said. Both charges are misdemeanors.

TMZ reported that she had driven her car into a residential property and clipped the house before getting back on the road. Eventually, she parked the car in the middle of the street and got out of the vehicle with her dog.

The incident allegedly happened about 1 a.m. on Sunday, E! News reported. Her attorney said he client is “extremely apologetic and remorseful” adding that she “is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!