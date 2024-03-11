Princess Kate photo pulled by British news agencies, AP, others over ‘manipulation’ concerns

Discharged from hospital FILE PHOTO: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. The princess has been discharged from a London hospital after undergoing surgery. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

British News agencies have joined five of the world’s largest distributors of photographs in recalling a photo showing the Princess of Wales and her children, claiming it appeared to have been “manipulated,” The Associated Press is reporting.

Update:

6:42 a.m. March 11, 2024: The Princess of Wales issued an apology for editing the photo, according to The Telegraph, saying in a social media post, “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C”

Original story:

The photograph, released by Kensington Palace and posted by the palace on social media sites, showed Princess Kate sitting outside with her children around her. The photo was credited to Prince William and was said to have been taken earlier in the week in Windsor.

📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

The photo was posted on social media sites at 9 a.m. Sunday and included a message from Kate that read, “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.”

As the day went on, questions about the image began to surface, and the AP retracted the photo and put out a “kill notice” to halt its distribution. The news organization said the photo “at closer inspection, it appeared that the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards.”

In addition to the AP, the image was recalled by Getty, Reuters, Agence France-Presse and Shutterstock.

First photo of Princess of Wales since surgery is retracted because image appears manipulated https://t.co/R1WQmfpEXk — The Associated Press (@AP) March 11, 2024

The recall of the photo comes after weeks of speculation about Princess Kate’s health. She underwent abdominal surgery in January and has not been seen in public since Christmas.

A close study of the image revealed inconsistencies that suggested it had been altered, the AP said. For instance, the image appeared off in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand with the sleeve of her sweater.

In explaining its decision to kill the photo, AP said, the company’s “news values and principles explain that minor photo editing, including cropping and toning and color adjustments, are acceptable when necessary for clear and accurate reproduction and should maintain the authentic nature of the photograph.”

However, the company said, “Changes in density, contrast, color and saturation levels that substantially alter the original scene are not acceptable. Backgrounds should not be digitally blurred or eliminated by burning down or by aggressive toning. The removal of “red eye” from photographs is not permissible.

