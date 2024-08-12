‘Pokémon’ voice actress Rachael Lillis dies

Arahal. Seville. Spain. 1st March 2023. Background created with collectible Pokemon cards on a wooden board. Collectible trading cards based on the Pokemon children's anime series.

Rachael Lillis FILE PHOTO: "Pokemon" voice actress Rachael Lillis has died. (Selu Gallego/selugallego - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The voice actress who portrayed Misty and Jessie in the “Pokémon” cartoon series has died.

Rachael Lillis was 46.

Read more trending news

Her death on Saturday was announced by her “Pokémon” co-star Veronica Taylor, who said that Lillis had been diagnosed with breast cancer in May, Variety reported.

Taylor wrote on X, “Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as ‘Pokemon’s’ Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.”

In addition to her role in “Pokémon,” she also voiced characters in “Winx Club,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and “Yu-Gi-Oh!,” according to her IMDB filmography.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!