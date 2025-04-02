Patty Maloney, ‘Far Out Space Nuts’ actress, dies at 89

The actress, who was paired with Billy Barty in many projects, died on March 31. She was 89.
Patty Maloney: The actress, shown with Billy Barty in a 1982 television special, died on March 31. She was 89. (Chic Donchin/American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Patty Maloney, a 3-foot-11 actress who starred in “Far Out Space Nuts,” appeared with Billy Barty in many projects and also had a role in “Little House on the Prairie,” died on March 31. She was 89.

Maloney, who suffered several strokes through the years, died in hospice care in Winter Park, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, her brother, Dave Myrabo, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“For a little person growing up in a big world, she did everything she wanted to do,” Myrabo said.

Maloney worked with Barty on several projects, including the 1981 film “Under the Rainbow.” She also was paired with Barty on “Little House on the Prairie,” “Charlie’s Angels,” “The Love Boat” and “Trapper John, M.D.” She and Barty also were regulars on a 1978-79 NBC variety show hosted by The Bay City Rollers before teaming again on a 1982 CBS special headlined by Cheryl Ladd.

Bailey also played Chewbacca’s son, Lumpy, in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special television movie has died. She was 89.

Bailey starred as Honk in the lone season of “Far Out Space Nuts” (1975-76) with Bob Denver and Chuck McCann. Bailey’s character could not speak but communicated through a horn on top of its head.

She also appeared in television movies such as “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” and “Punch and Jody” and films like “Ernest Saves Christmas,” “The Ice Pirates” and “Swing Shift.”

Patricia Ann Maloney was born on March 17, 1936, in Perkinsville, New York. After her father died when she was 7, she was raised in Winter Park by her mother, Kay, and her stepfather, Jerry.

Before her acting career, Bailey worked in carnivals and with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus until she married Joseph Vitek in 1961.

After Vitek died in 1968, Maloney worked as a puppeteer in “Fol-de-Pol” in 1972.

Maloney began experiencing health issues in 2010 when she was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). According to the National Eye Institute, AMD occurs when aging causes damage to the macula, which controls sharp, straight-ahead vision, making one’s central vision blurry.

