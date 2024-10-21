Man trapped in well rescued after neighbors hear him yelling for help

Well rescue The Baltimore County Fire Department rescued a man who had been stuck in a forgotten well for almost 24 hours. (Baltimore County Fire Department/X.com)

CANTONSVILLE, Md. — A man in Maryland was rescued after he fell into a well and luckily his neighbors heard him yelling.

The well was about 30 feet deep and the man, who was not identified had been stuck in it since about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. He was beneath the surface at his Catonsville property for almost 24 hours, when another man heard his calls for help.

CONFINED SPACE RESCUE 2100 blk Old Frederick Rd. #Catonsville | Crews on scene attempt to rescue adult male that fell 30 feet into well | one person with serious injuries | PIO on scene | Media staging Old Frederick and Rockwell Ave DT1403TF pic.twitter.com/ldZO6dp7GY — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 16, 2024

“I was going to get my dogs in from the backyard, and I heard some dude calling for help, so I didn’t know what to do. I went downstairs, grabbed my dad and we went in the backyard to see if we could hear anything, Wesley Straffin told WBAL.

“We started to call out ‘Hello, Hello’ because we couldn’t tell where it was coming from,” Wesley’s father Matt Straffin told the news station. “Then we heard him reply with, ‘Help, help.’ It turned out it was our neighbor right behind us who had fallen into a well.”

They gave the man water and called 911.

The man who was stuck said he didn’t know the property had a well. It did have cinderblocks lining it, the Baltimore Sun reported. The land had been a farm Matt Straffin told the newspaper and may have been left over from that time.

Matt Straffin said, “It looked like the ground just gave way. It was about a 2.5-foot-wide hole.”

The man had some non-life-threatening injuries, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said on X.com, and was treated at an area hospital for back and shoulder pain.





