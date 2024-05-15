Juneteenth: Freedom Day

On June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, Black Independence Day, or African American Emancipation Day, originates from Galveston, Texas. This day signifies the moment when enslaved African Americans were informed about the conclusion of the Civil War. Union General Gordon Granger announced the proclamation on June 15th, 1865, liberating Black Americans who were previously enslaved. This pivotal occurrence took place around two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
Here are some activities taking place in South Florida to honor Juneteenth:
|FIU Nova Star Scholarship Competition Show
|Date: Wednesday, June 12th 2024
|Time: 6:30 - 9:30pm
|Location: Herbert & Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center
10910 Southwest 17th Street
Miami, FL 33172
|As part of our 2024 Juneteenth Celebrations, FIU presents the Nova Star Scholarship Competition Show on June 12, 2024. This scholarship competition show will showcase students who exemplify leadership, school spirit, and a commitment to their FIU community. Contestants will compete in categories such as talent, Q&A session, and a short speech on an issue for which they are passionate. Doors open at 6:00 pm. Join us for music and refreshments before the start of the event.
Free shuttle bus transportation between MMC and BBC will be provided.
Visit ace.fiu.edu/JUNETEENTH to view the full lineup of Juneteenth events hosted by FIU this year.
Any and all net proceeds from this event, after payment of associated expenses, may be used to support future program expenses of Access, Compliance, and Equal Opportunity including but not limited to student scholarships, through the FIU Foundation, Inc.
|The Juneteenth Experience
|Date: Friday, June 14th 2024
|Time: 6:30 pm
|Location: The Colony Theatre in Miami Beach 1040 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
|Hued Songs is excited to announce The Juneteenth Experience 2024, the 4th annual presentation of this groundbreaking celebration of Black liberation through artistic expression. This immersive event promises to captivate audiences across Miami-Dade and Broward, taking place at two iconic venues: the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach (1040 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139) and the historic Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale (707 NE 8th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304). Tickets can be purchased by visiting Huedsongs.org.
|Juneteenth Park-In & Party: America Keeps Its Promise For Freedom For All
|Date: Saturday, June 15th 2024
|Time: 4pm EDT
|Location: Hard Rock Stadium
347 Don Shula Drive Miami Gardens, FL 33056
|City of Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson, Councilman Reggie Leon and Councilman Robert Stephens, III present the 4th Annual Juneteenth Park-In and Party Celebration under this year’s theme, “America Keeps Its Promise For Freedom For All “! The Park-In and Party is hosted by Miami Gardens’ own Comedian Marvin Dixon with music by DJ Bo Weezy.
This year’s fest will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in the great City of Miami Gardens, South Florida’s epicenter of black culture. Gates open at 3:30pm.
The City of Miami Gardens has invited special local acts to perform multiple musical selections that will highlight our successes, diversity and our unity.
For more information about the event and to be a vendor please contact Jamal Engram at JEngram@miamigardens-fl.gov or (305) 622-8000 ext. 2789.
|Juneteenth Freedom Festival
|Date: Saturday, June 15th, 2024
|Time: 7 pm - 9:30 pm
|Location: Tamarac Sports Complex,
9901 NW 77th Street Tamarac, FL
|Celebrate Juneteenth, a day that symbolizes the abolition of slavery in the United States of America. Event will include performances by Ashanti Cultural Arts, guest poet, live music by the Old Skool Gang, food vendors, kids area and much more.
