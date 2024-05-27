Election Information

Election & Voting Information What you need to know for Elections

County Supervisor of Elections Websites

Supervisor of Elections websites are the central hub for all voting information.

Miami-Dade County - Supervisor of Elections, Christina White Miami-Dade County General Contact Information: 2700 NW 87 Avenue, Miami, FL 33172

305-499-8683

Miami-Dade County Complete Voter Registration Guide

Broward County - Supervisor of Elections, Joe Scott Broward County General Contact Information: Phone: 954-357-VOTE (8683) elections@browardvotes.gov

Check the Supervisor of Elections websites to:

Verify your Voter Registration Information

Request a Vote-by-Mail Ballot

Check your Precinct & Polling Place

Get a Sample Ballot, personalized for your precinct

Find Early Voting Dates, Locations & Hours

Volunteer to be a Poll-Worker

Important Dates & Deadlines

• Three Ways to Vote (Now – June 22) • Vote-By-Mail • Early Voting • Election Day

Ways to Register:

* Register to Vote Online (you must have a Florida Driver’s License or State I.D. to use this tool)

* Register at the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Office: 2700 NW 87 Avenue, Doral, FL. 33172

* Register by Mail in Miami Dade County

Download the Voter Registration Application and Mail it to: Supervisor of Elections P.O. Box 521550, Miami, FL 33152

P.O. Box 521550, Miami, FL 33152 * Register at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office

* Register at any Miami-Dade County Library

Miami-Dade County Library Locations and Hours

* Register at any Broward County Library

Broward County Library Locations and Hours

* Register at any Department of Motor Vehicles Location Statewide

* You can apply for voter registration while doing your driver license business! A driver license examiner will ask you if you would like to apply for voter registration, change your address or party affiliation and provide you with an application of voter registration or changes at the time you receive your license. Your voter registration application is then forwarded to your local county supervisor of elections office. Your official registration card will be mailed later from your local supervisor of elections office.

Or, apply for voter registration or change your voter registration address on-line at the Florida Division of Elections website.

Voter Registration Concerns/Problems? – If you have questions, concerns or inquiries, please contact your local county supervisor of elections.

Note: You cannot apply for voter registration unless you are a U.S. citizen. A lawful permanent resident, alien non-resident or other non-immigrant is not a U.S. citizen for purposes of voter registration.

• Register to Vote Deadline (June 22 – July 22) • You can register to vote online, in-person, or by mail • July 22 is the last day to register to vote in the Primary Election • July 22 is the last day to change your party affiliation for the Primary Election • Track the status of your ballot on our website miamidade.gov/elections

• Vote-by-Mail (VBM) request (July 23 – August 8) • Track the status of your ballot on our website miamidade.gov/elections • Submit a request online, in writing, in-person, or by phone • Return your signed ballot asap by mail or in-person

By Mail to:

Supervisor of Elections ,P.O. Box 521650, Miami, Florida 33152 Must be received by 7pm Election Day

In Person at:

The Miami-Dade Elections Department located at 2700 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL 33172;

Stephen P. Clark Center, Elections Branch Office, 111 NW 1st Street, Lobby, Miami, FL 33128;

Weekdays between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day

During Early Voting:

At any Early Voting location during the hours of operations via Secure Ballot Intake Station

(Vote-by-Mail Drop Box)

* Track Your Miami-Dade County Vote-by-Mail Ballot

• In-Person Early Voting (August 5 – August 18) • Vote at any Early Voting site during Early Voting • Live wait-times available on our website • All Early Voting sites have Vote-by-Mail secure ballot intake stations (drop boxes) available on-site

• Vote on Election Day (August 19) • Early Voting has ended • You must vote at your assigned precinct on Election Day • Make sure to bring a valid picture I.D • You can’t drop off your Vote-by-Mail ballot at your precinct

• Today is Election Day (August 20) • Polls open 7am-7pm • You must vote at your assigned precinct • You must bring a valid picture-ID to vote • You can’t drop off your Vote-by-Mail ballot at your precinct • On Election Day, your only option to vote is at your assigned precinct

