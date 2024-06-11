4 shot at food court in Atlanta

Shooting at Peachtree Center The shooting occurred at a food court in downtown Atlanta.

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ATLANTA — Four people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting at a food court in downtown Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.

Read more trending news

Mayor Andre Dickens said in a social media post that the incident happened at the Peachtree Center Food Court. Citing a note to Peachtree Center tenants, WSB reported that shots were fired at the Hub.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims.

Police said the four people injured were “alert, conscious, and breathing” after the shooting.

“One of the four people shot is believed to be the suspect,” authorities added.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting. Witness Kemba Walker Jr. told WSB that he heard gunshots as he and his girlfriend had just left the passport office in the area when he heard a shot. At first, he said he thought that someone had dropped something.

“Then I hear another shot and another shot and another shot,” he told WSB. “And then I see people scattering, running around.”

Read more on WSBTV.com

Walker said officers exchanged gunshots with the shooter, although police did not immediately confirm that officers were involved in the shooting, WSB reported.

Police described the scene as “open and active” on Tuesday afternoon, saying that “officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Peachtree Center includes six high-rise buildings and bills itself as “an office, retail and dining destination in the heart of downtown Atlanta.”

Latest trending news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!