Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson to appear on NBA2K25

A'ja Wilson FILE PHOTO: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces blocks a shot by Temi Fagbenle #14 of the Indiana Fever in the first quarter of their game at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilson has been selected to appear on the cover of NBA2K25 (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a first for the NBA2K video game series, a WNBA player will appear on a global edition of the game.

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson will join Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum on the cover of NBA2K25 All-Star Edition, USA Today reported.

The game will be released on Sept. 6 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 formats.

Wilson recently became the Ace’s all-time leading scorer, racking up 28 points in the 104-85 victory over the Dallas Wings, CNN reported. She broke Sophia Young-Malcom’s record of 4,300 points by one on Sunday.

She is also the WNBA Finals MVP and has back-to-back championships. He also has the last two Defensive Player of the Year awards, according to Bleacher Report.

She will be on her own cover for the WNBA edition of the game, while Tatum will be on the NBA edition, ESPN reported.

Tatom has his first NBA championship with the Celtis this year and has the highest contract in the league’s history — five years, $314 million, according to Bleacher Report.

Vince Carter will be on the game’s Hall of Fame edition cover.

