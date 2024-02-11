King Charles III thanks public for support following cancer diagnosis

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: In this image released on December 23, King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III: King Charles III thanked the public for their support and words of encouragement after his cancer diagnosis was announced. (Pool/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

King Charles III released a statement Saturday sharing his gratitude to the public for their support after it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Saturday’s statement was the first public comment since Buckingham Palace announced his diagnosis, Reuters reported.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” the statement read, according to the BBC.

It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience,” the 75-year-old monarch said in his statement.

Buckingham Palace officials said last Monday that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. The announcement came less than 18 months after he began his reign as King following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Reuters reported.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately elaborate on the issue or the form of cancer that Charles was diagnosed with, saying the king “has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The King is getting treatment but the type of cancer is unspecified, according to the BBC. Buckingham Palace confirmed that it is not prostate cancer.

Prince William and Queen Camilla are expected to take on additional public engagements due to Charles’ absence, according to CNN.

Charles went to church Sunday, his first public outing since the news of his diagnosis, Reuters reported.

1948 Princess Elizabeth holds her son, Prince Charles after his christening in Buckingham Palace. With her seated to the left is Dowager Marchioness of Milford Haven, and right is the Prince's Great Grandmother Queen Mary. Godparents standing from left to right; Lady Brabourne, The Duke of Edinburgh (standing proxy for Prince George of Greece), King George VI, David Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Athlone (who stood proxy for the King of Norway) and Princess Margaret. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) (PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

King Charles III and other royal family news

