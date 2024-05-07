Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Workers recover sixth body from site

Sixth body recovered: Authorities announced that the sixth and final body from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in March has been recovered. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — Authorities recovered the sixth and final victim of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse on Tuesday, authorities said.

In a news release, the Key Bridge Unified Command said that the body of José Mynor López, 37, of Baltimore, was pulled from the Patapsco River.

Salvage divers located López on Tuesday before state police, transportation authority police and the FBI responded to the scene to recover his body, The Baltimore Sun reported.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Roland L. Butler Jr. said in a statement.

Eight workers were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26 when the container ship Dali hit the span. Two of the men who were near the end of the bridge were rescued shortly after it collapsed.

Divers previously recovered the bodies of Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, 26, originally from Guatemala; Maynor Suazo Sandoval, 38, originally from Honduras; Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, originally from Mexico; Carlos Daniel Hernandez, 24, who was originally from Mexico; and Miguel Ángel Luna González, 49, originally from El Salvador, The Sun reported.

The bodies of Fuentes and Cabrera were found in a submerged truck the day after the collapse, according to WJZ-TV.

Sandoval’s body was found on April 5, and workers pulled Hernandez’s body from the debris on April 16, according to the television station.

Gonzalez’s body was recovered from a submerged truck on May 1, WJZ reported.

The victims were part of a Brawner Builders crew working on the bridge when it was struck by the cargo ship during the early hours of March 26, the The Sun reported. They were presumed dead later that day as operations shifted from rescue to recovery.

