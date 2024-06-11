Hunter Biden found guilty on 3 gun charges; what’s next?

Hunter Biden Gun Trial Continues In Delaware WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JUNE 06: Hunter Biden (L), the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, his wife Melissa Cohen Biden (R) and Valerie Biden Owens leave the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 06, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden was found guilty on three charges. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/Getty Images)

A federal jury convicted Hunter Biden Tuesday on three federal felony gun charges meant to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms.

It is the first time a president’s immediate family member has been found guilty of a crime during their father’s term in office.

What were the charges he was found guilty of, and what happens next? Here’s what we know now.

What are the charges?

Biden was charged with three felonies stemming from his purchase and possession of a Colt Cobra .38 revolver in October 2018.

He is accused of making a false statement material to a firearms sale and of making a false statement in a firearms transaction record.

According to prosecutors, the crimes were committed when Biden – while filling out a form to purchase the gun – checked a box indicating “no” next to a question asking if he was an unlawful user of a controlled substance or addicted to a controlled substance.

The third charge accused Biden of violating a law that bars users of illegal drugs or drug addicts from possessing a firearm.

What’s next?

Biden could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 at sentencing. He will likely receive far less than the maximum as a first-time offender. He could also get probation for the convictions.

A sentencing date has not yet been announced, though it is generally set for 120 days after a verdict.

President Joe Biden said last week that he will not pardon his son.

Biden faces another trial in the fall on charges of tax crimes. Biden has pleaded not guilty in that case which is scheduled to go to trial in September.





