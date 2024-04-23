Coachella fined $28,000 after Lana Del Rey’s set runs late

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Indio, California has fined the organizers of the Coachella Music Festival after one musician’s set went on too long.

TMZ was the first to report that the city fined the festival $28,000 because Lana Del Rey’s performance broke curfew.

Del Rey was joined by several artists during her 19-song set, including Camila Cabello, Jack Antonoff and Jon Batiste, Variety and TMZ reported.

She went over the required ending time by 13 minutes, a city representative told TMZ.

NME said Del Rey was the headliner on April 19 when she ran long.

This isn’t the first time Coachella had to pay a fine for going past the cutoff, which is 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday and midnight on Sunday.

Last year, the two-weekend event had about $117,000 in fines levied, media outlets reported.

