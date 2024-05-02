Live Nation offers $25 concert tickets for select shows; See the list of performers

During an era when concert tickets can go for hundreds if not thousands of dollars, Live Nation is offering select shows for $25 a ticket for a limited time.
Starting on May 8, Live Nation is holding “Concert Week” where it releases tickets at a steep discount.
The tickets are on sale at only $25 for as long as they list and will have fees tacked on.
According to the Live Nation website, more than 5,000 shows are part of the deal.
The list of performers includes:
- 311
- 21 Savage
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Ajbr
- Alanis Morissette
- Avril Lavigne
- Bashfortheworld
- Blink-182
- Bret Michaels
- Brooks & Dunn
- Bryson Tiller
- Bush
- Cage the Elephant
- Caifanes & Café Tacvba
- Celeste Barber
- Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire
- Cigarettes After Sex
- Cody Jinks
- Cole Swindell
- Creed
- Dan + Shay
- Dane Cook
- Dashboard Confessional
- Deep Purple
- Dierks Bentley
- Dita von Teese
- The Doobie Brothers
- Drive-by Truckers
- Feid
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Grupo Firme
- Gunna
- Halestorm & I Prevail
- Hank Williams Jr.
- Hootie & the Blowfish
- Iron Maiden
- Jacob Collier
- Janet Jackson
- Jason Aldean
- John Fogerty
- Jordan Davis
- Justin Moore & Randy Houser
- Kidz Bop Kids
- Kings of Leon
- Korn
- Lainey Wilson
- Lawrence
- Limp Bizkit
- Luke Bryan
- Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top
- Maggie Rogers
- Maren Morris
- The Marías
- The Marley Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Maxwell
- Megadeth
- Meghan Trainor
- Missy Elliott
- The National and the War On Drugs
- Needtobreathe
- New Kids On The Block
- Niall Horan
- Outlaw music festival
- P!Nk
- Pitbull
- Parker McCollum
- Peso Pluma
- Pixies and Modest Mouse
- The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV
- Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Sam Hunt
- Sammy Hagar
- Santana and Counting Crows
- Sarah McLachlan
- Sean Paul
- Slightly Stoopid & Dirty Heads
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- Staind & Breaking Benjamin
- Stone Temple Pilots & +live+
- Styx & Foreigner
- Sum 41
- Third Eye Blind
- Thirty Seconds to Mars
- Tim McGraw
- Tk Kirkland
- Train & REO Speedwagon
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Tye Tribbett
- Vampire Weekend
- Whiskey Myers
- Whitney Cummings
While tickets go on sale to the general public on May 8, some people will have early access. T-Mobile customers will be able to buy tickets at 10 a.m. ET on May 7. Same goes for Rakuten and RBCxMusic Early Access customers.
Hilton Honors Members can use points to get tickets starting on May 8.
For more information visit Live Nation.
