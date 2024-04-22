Water Safety Family Fun Day!

Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water. Cox Media Group Miami presents Water Safety Awareness Day, powered by FPL!

Join us on Saturday, May 11th from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at The Lagoon at Castaway Island Water Park (located within T.Y. Park.) for this free family-friendly event that will educate parents, caregivers and children about safer practices around water and drowning prevention tools. Participants will receive hands-on education through interactive demonstrations in and out of the water with a fun friendly environment full of food trucks, activations, photo ops with characters, live music, giveaways and more!

Water Safety Awareness Day will be hosted by our Cox Media Group Miami family, Ian James from HITS 97.3, Nikki from EASY 93.1, Big Lip & Shelby Rushin from HOT105, Radio Julezz from 99JAMZ and music by our very own DJ Sco from HOT105!

Free Parking for the FIRST 150 cars (first come, first serve) and then it’s $3.00/per vehicle (for 8 or fewer persons).

Register Here!

Cox Media Group Miami Presents: Water Safety Awareness Day

Saturday, May 11th, 2024

9a.m. – 12p.m.

The Lagoon at Castaway Island Water Park (located within T.Y. Park.)

3300 N Park Rd, Hollywood, FL 33021









Special Thank You to Our Sponsors!