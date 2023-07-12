Back to school: Tips for teachers, students, parents on how to beat high cost of supplies

Parents budget for school year FILE PHOTO: Look for deals this year for back-to-school supplies. (PUGUN SJ/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

While inflation is officially lower than last year, the items that are needed for the next school year may still put a dent in parents’, students’ and teachers’ wallets.

But there are ways to save for the upcoming school year.

Shop around

You can save money by doing a little bit of research. Compare prices at different stores online and in person before making your final purchase.

Wait for the sale

If you can wait to make your purchase, keep an eye out for sales at local stores or online retailers. Also, take advantage of any tax-free weekends or holidays.

Buy generic

Generic products are often just as good as name brands and cost less.

Buy in bulk

You can usually get a better deal per unit when buying large quantities like paper, pencils and pens. This can also be helpful if you know you’ll need particular items next year.

Save those coupons

Be sure to take advantage of any coupons or promo codes when making your purchase. Some websites like RetailMeNot provide coupons and promo codes valid for back-to-school shopping.

