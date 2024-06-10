1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Maryland convenience store

Maryland shooting: File photo. One man was killed and two people were killed outside a Maryland convenience store on Monday. (Fergregory/Adobe Stock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DISTRICT HILLS, Md. — One person was killed and two others were injured Monday in a shooting outside a Maryland convenience store, authorities said.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 3:15 p.m. EDT in District Heights, located southeast of Washington, D.C., WJLA-TV reported.

Police responding to the scene at the Fresh Market 24-7, at 5400 Marlboro Pike, discovered three people suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the convenience store, according to the television station.

Officers found one man, approximately in his 20s and attempted to save him, DC News Now reported. He died at the scene.

A man, who police said was about 60 years old, and a woman who was about 50 years old were taken to an area hospital, according to the news outlet.

Capt. Sonny Batth, assistant commander for the homicide section for the police department, said during a news conference that the woman was taken into surgery. The man was in stable condition, he said.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

