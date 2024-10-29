Tina Knowles announces upcoming memoir, 'Matriarch'

Tina Knowles may be the Matriarch of the Knowles family that gave us Beyoncé and Solange, but her new memoir delves into more than her motherhood experience.

In Matriarch, Tina will share her life story, one that started as a girl in 1950s Galveston, whose dream, instincts and special gifts took her beyond Texas — but not without grief and tragedy, creative and romantic risks, and turmoil and heartbreak. It's a story that shows her perseverance, the story of America and also shines a light on the wisdom women have passed to each other through generations.

"I have always been a storyteller, and it's something I learned from my mother. When I had a family of my own, I believed that my daughters needed to know where they came from to know where they were going," Tina says in a statement. "I am calling this book Matriarch, because what inspires me is the wisdom that women pass on to each other, generation to generation—and the inner wisdom we long to uncover in ourselves."

She continues, "Even at 70 I am still learning valuable lessons—revelations that I wish that I would have had at 40 or even 20. So, I have decided to tell my story, because I know what it means to me and my daughters and future generations of women.”

Matriarch, now available for preorder, will release on April 22 via One World, an accomplishment Bey is proud of.

"Mama, I couldn't be prouder. My love for you goes beyond what I can say," she told Tina on Instagram. "You put your heart into this book. I'm happy for you to share some of the stories that shaped you into who you are. To know you is to love you. But please don't spill too much Mama Tea."

