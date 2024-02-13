On this day in Black history: Baseball's Negro National League, first all-Black pro basketball team and more

On this day in Black history, February 13:

-- In 1907, Wendell P. Dabney established The Union, which became the longest-running Black newspaper in Cincinnati, Ohio. Its motto was, "For no people can become great without being united, for in union there is strength."

-- In 1920, Baseball Hall of Famer Andrew "Rube" Foster and team owners came together to form baseball's Negro National League. It was established at a meeting held at the Paseo YMCA in Kansas City, Missouri.

-- In 1923, the first fully all-Black and Black-owned professional basketball team, The Renaissance, was organized. Commonly called The Rens, the team was founded by Robert L. Douglas, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor in 1972.

-- In 1996, Tupac Shakur delivered All Eyez on Me, his fourth and last studio album to be released during his lifetime. It went on to sell 10 million copies in the U.S.

-- In 2022, Dr. Dre anchored a hip-hop heavy Super Bowl halftime show, performing with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent.

-- Happy birthday to Malvin Russell Goode, Randy Moss, Aqib Talib, Natalie Stewart, Jessica "Jess Hilarious" Moore.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.