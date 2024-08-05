Solange Knowles launches Small Matter: Form Glassware 001 glassware line for Saint Heron

Solange Knowles has found another way to display her artistic talents. Her latest project for Saint Heron comes in the form of a newly launched glassware line titled Small Matter: Form Glassware 001.

Available at the MoMa Design store, the collection features three pieces Knowles designed herself: a deco stem wine glass, chunky ribbed trunk goblet and a cordial glass, all of which were crafted by glassblower Jason McDonald.

Solange tells Wallpaper she'd been working on "transitioning the evolution of my ideas and philosophies into creating tangible objects to engage with the people I love and I'm in community [with] Saint Heron." Through that process, she started glass blowing glasses, which she felt a connection to.

"To work with glass is to surrender yourself to be constantly moving on the material's time, and then sort of freeze time with an object," she said.

While she enjoys when people show "care and tenderness and protection and value over these objects," Solange says she also "loves to create celebration out of everyday mundane gestures."

"I sometimes will even drink water out of the glasses because why not give drinking water a ceremonial moment in your day? In the same way when you’re feeling s*****, and putting on the right dress can bring light to your mood, I hope the glassware can bring a moment of beauty to the experience of your day whether that's alone, or within fellowship," she continued.

