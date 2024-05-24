On Sexyy Red's "U My Everything," Drake raps over Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" diss beat

Drake appears to be trolling on his verse as a feature on Sexyy Red's "U My Everything."

On the track, he raps over the beat for Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy," which the producer dropped amid the Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy beef. At the time, he asked fans to make their own version of the song.

“Me and the surgeon got history/ I changed a lot of girls’ lives for real/ They need a new body, they hittin’ me, ayy/ BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it," Drake raps. "The last one, Jung, he did it for free ’cause I sent over so many past ones for him/ But Red, don’t even worry about all of that s***/ Just keep it natural for ’em, I swear.”

Metro made the beat after hearing the term "BBL Drizzy," which stemmed from Rick Ross' allegation that Drake's had cosmetic surgery. Drake's take on the track appears on Sexyy Red's new release, In Sexyy We Trust.

The song's the first offering from Drake since he released “The Heart Pt. 6," which seemingly culminated in a series of diss tracks between him and Kendrick. Among the many shots toward Drake was one about his friendship with Red.

“When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b*****," Kendrick rapped on "Euphoria."

