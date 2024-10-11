Rihanna shares Halloween plans: "I built up the nerve to do trick or treating"

You wouldn't think that Rihanna — a woman who's performed for an audience of billions at the Super Bowl and regularly poses in skimpy outfits — would lack the courage to do anything, but it turns out that celebrating Halloween is something she had to psych herself up for.

Speaking to E!, Rihanna says, "I built up the nerve to do trick or treating at strangers' houses. I'm doing the whole thing. I'm actually going to learn to bake cookies, because I want to make ghost cookies. If I get through that, I'll feel like I won for October."

As for her costume, Rihanna says, "I want to be a cute little ghost. I really want to do something. I think that's the easiest thing. I could literally make that costume." She didn't mention what her sons RZA and Riot would be for Halloween, though.

And after Halloween, Rihanna, her partner, A$AP Rocky, and the kids will visit family. She tells E!, "Next is Thanksgiving with my in-laws, because that's not a thing in Barbados. And then Christmas is a very, very big thing for us. So we're going to do it out — all the things."

“Motherhood, wifehood-ish, just being a homebody — I love it,” she tells E! “I love to be a homemaker. I just like to be exciting and celebrate things. I'm trying to build new traditions for our little family that we built.”

Maybe one of those traditions could be releasing a new album more frequently than once a decade?

