New lawsuit accuses Kanye West of “severe discrimination, harassment, and retaliation" at Donda Academy

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, is being accused of “severe discrimination, harassment, and retaliation" by a former employee at his Donda Academy private school.

Trevor Phillips, who was hired in November 2022, filed a suit in which he accuses Ye of treating Black employees worse than white ones, noting he would “scream and berate Black employees, while never even as much raising his tone at the white staff.”

The plaintiff also claims to have witnessed Kanye make antisemitic remarks, sometimes in front of children, threaten the LGBTQ+ community, spew hate speech and “on one occasion, almost sexually stimulate himself.”

Among the behavior detailed in the suit is the accusation that Kanye told two children he wanted to “shave their heads and that he intended to put a jail at the school – and that they could be locked in cages.” He also allegedly told employees “that no staff could be fat – otherwise he would fire them.”

In one incident, Phillips describes being summoned to the Nobu Hotel in Los Angeles after hours, where Kanye allegedly spewed antisemitic comments and claimed "Hitler was great" and the Holocaust was fake. He claims Ye also demanded the staff put on The Joker, and at one point, pretended to pleasure himself in front of Phillips.

Phillips claims that when he tried to push back against Ye’s remarks, the rapper “responded mercilessly, with incessant harassment, humiliation, and attempts to both mentally control, and destroy” him. Phillips was eventually fired by Kanye in August.

Phillips is seeking damages in the amount of at least $35,000 for harassment, discrimination and more.

ABC Audio has reached out to Kanye's reps for comment.

