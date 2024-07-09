Netflix says 'Beverly Hills Cop' tops streaming charts; 'Bridgerton' climbing Most Popular top 10

Netflix just announced that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth film in Eddie Murphy's franchise, arrested some 41 million views worldwide in its first week on the streaming service.

The action comedy, which also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kevin Bacon and Taylour Paige, debuted at the top spot for English language movies worldwide, with 80 million hours viewed globally.

Axel F is also in the top 10 for English movies in 93 countries.

In the English TV category, while the third season of Netflix's Bridgerton might have slipped to #4 after eight weeks on the streamer, the Regency-era hit's third year is steadily climbing the charts of Netflix's Most Popular TV top-10 list.

For the week of July 1 through July 7, the third season scored an additional 4 million views, bringing its total to 95,800,000 — good enough for #8 on the ranking, two slots above Bridgerton: Season 2.

The first season of Shonda Rhimes' romantic hit, which was released in December 2020, remains the fourth most-viewed show in the streamer's history, with 113,300,000 views.

