Ne-Yo, Ray J, August Alsina to join Nick Cannon as guests of new 'Counsel Culture' talk show

First a podcast, now a talk show. That's the story of Nick Cannon's Counsel Culture, which will be making its way to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee on June 6.

The show will see Nick discussing topics including grief, marriage, men's mental health, trust, emotional vulnerability, finances and loyalty, with help from various guests who are experts in their respective fields. Some of the guest panelists slated to join Nick on set are Ne-Yo, Ray-J, August Alsina, Matt Barnes, Lamar Odom and more.



"I created Counsel Culture to help destigmatize male mental health. It's a safe space and a brave place to allow men to discuss their emotions and allow themselves to learn, grow and heal," Nick said in a statement. "Instead of canceling each other, we are counseling each other. We have a rotating panel where we will discuss necessary topics, and nothing is off limits."

All episodes of Counsel Culture will be available via Prime Video in the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand, and on Freevee in the U.S. and U.K.

