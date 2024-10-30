Yankees stay alive in World Series, Dodgers aim to clinch championship in Game 5 | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

For the first time in 15 years, the New York Yankees won a World Series game and it couldn’t have come at a more crucial time in their hopeful championship run. With the Los Angeles Dodgers one win away from clinching their eighth title in franchise history, the Yankees' offense finally came alive to help them force a Game 5 in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees staving off elimination in Game 4 with the help of a grand slam from Anthony Volpe, New York’s bullpen yet again having a great night, why Aaron Judge might be turning a corner at the plate and Paul O’Neill’s rough night throwing out first pitches.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the bizarre fan interference with Mookie Betts in the first inning, how the Dodgers will try to close out the series again tomorrow night and preview Gerrit Cole vs. Jack Flaherty for Game 5.

(1:52) - Paul O’Neill’s first pitches

(5:23) - Game 4 recap

(13:08) - Anthony Volpe’s full circle moment

(18:07) - The Yankees' offense comes alive

(26:38) - Game 5 preview

(33:00) - Notes on Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge

