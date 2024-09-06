Who's got the juice? These 7 MLB teams are ready to make noise in October

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates after hitting a double against the Detroit Tigers I the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) (Derrick Tuskan/AP)

We’re in the final weeks of the 2024 MLB season, with the postseason in clear view. Rosters are set as teams make their final push to October with the chance at a World Series at stake.

Several teams have the playoffs comfortably in their sights, and others are knocking on the door with three weeks left, but who is playing their best baseball now that everything's on the line? Who has good vibes and positive momentum going into the most important weeks of the season?

Here are seven teams that have the juice down the stretch.

7. New York Mets

There might not be any team having a more up-and-down year than the Mets, but going into the most important month of the season, they’ve played their best baseball. Winners of their past seven games, the Mets are now just a half-game behind the Atlanta Braves for the final NL wild card.

Superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor has been playing the best baseball of his Mets career, especially over the last month, and would be getting significantly more NL MVP buzz if not for the existence of one Shohei Ohtani.

6. Kansas City Royals

The Royals have a playoff-caliber rotation, and they’ve shown it all season. With the signing of veteran Seth Lugo, who has been fantastic, and the continued development of Cole Ragans, Brady Singer and Alec Marsh, Kansas City has a starting staff that can win a playoff series.

The biggest question for Kansas City throughout the year has been whether they could find enough offense to support the starting pitching. And lately, the answer has been yes. Led by Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City's offense has given its rotation plenty of run support. Granted, the loss of first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is huge and leaves a big hole in the middle of the Royals' offense, but with the contributions they've been getting throughout the lineup, the Royals might have enough to make noise in October.

5. Houston Astros

In the words of Eminem, “Guess who’s back? Back again. Stros are back. Tell a friend.”

Many wondered if the Astros’ long reign of success had come to an end with an aging roster, injured rotation and underperforming lineup and bullpen. But when you’ve been there before and seen everything, very few things faze you. And as it turns out, the Astros weren’t fazed by the 10-game deficit they once faced in the AL West.

Many teams around baseball would've folded under those circumstances. All Houston did was chip away at Seattle's lead, and since taking control of the division, they haven't looked back, increasing their lead to 4.5 games.

Who knows if the Astros still have their playoff magic and will reach the ALCS for the eighth consecutive season? But we certainly can't rule it out. Oh, and they're still doing this without their best player in Kyle Tucker.

4. Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee keeps chugging along, and led by perhaps the leading candidate for NL Manager of the Year, Pat Murphy, the Brew Crew have been one of the best stories in baseball this season, even after losing superstar Christian Yelich to season-ending back surgery.

Along the way, Milwaukee’s young superstar in the making has come up huge. Jackson Chourio is one homer away from becoming the first player to record a 20/20 season at 20 years old.

The Brewers currently have the largest divisional lead in MLB, with a nine-game lead on the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have as high of expectations heading into this postseason as any team in baseball. After adding two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani (who's closing in on a third) to go with the likes of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, anything but a World Series appearance for the Dodgers would feel like a disappointment.

While they still have questions with their starting pitching, the Dodgers will get Yoshinobu Yamamoto back next week. And despite not having Tyler Glasnow or Clayton Kershaw, they have the third-best record in baseball since the All-Star break.

​​2. Arizona Diamondbacks

The D-backs are at it again with another red-hot second half, but unlike last season, they're not taking anybody by surprise. Arizona's recipe for success last year was strong starting pitching and the bullpen stepping up late in the year. This season, the D-backs have the best offense in baseball and are getting huge seasons from veterans Joc Pederson and Eugenio Suárez.

Plus, after a horrendous first half, Corbin Carroll has turned into the MVP-caliber player that led Arizona’s offense last season. The D-backs are better than they were last year, and they’ve hit their stride at the perfect time.

1. San Diego Padres

The Padres have been baseball's hottest team in the second half, with their 30-12 record since the All-Star break the best in baseball. San Diego had a big trade deadline, building maybe the strongest bullpen in the sport headlined by closer Robert Suarez and new additions Jason Adam and Tanner Scott.

The Padres' offense has also been among the game's best, led by rookie sensation Jackson Merrill and the recent return of Fernando Tatis Jr., and the team's starting pitching is finally getting healthy. The Friars might be the scariest team in baseball going into the postseason.