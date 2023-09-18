Week 2 recap: Bounce backs, comebacks and injured running backs

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Minus the MNF doubleheader, Week 2 is in the books! Yahoo Sports Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the action on Sunday:

1:35 - MIA VS. NE

10:32 - SEA VS. DET

17:10 - BAL VS. CIN

23:23 - GB VS. ATL

29:55 - KC VS. JAX

37:08 - SF VS. LAR

43:42 - NYG VS. AZ

49:24 - IND VS. HOU

55:02 - NYJ VS. DAL

1:00:40 - LAC VS. TEN

1:03:40 - LV VS. BUF

1:07:20 - CHI VS. TB

1:11:24 - WSH VS. DEN

