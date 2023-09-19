Week 2 Fantasy Football Bad Beats

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers gestures to the crowd against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Week 2 is barely in the rear-view mirror, but the sting of victory being snatched by the jaws of defeat is still very fresh. Maybe even somewhat raw. That’s what this article is for, to deal with that — and will be each week throughout the fantasy season.

We put out the call to the fantasy football community for everyone's Week 2 bad beats. Call it part group therapy. Part group hug. Even a little bit screaming into the night. We've all had those bad beats that are so razor-thin that they hurt like a paper cut with salt dumped on it.

This is to let everyone who had a bad beat know that they’re not alone. Time for us to commiserate on our shared misery.

A Life Lesson In Bad Beats?

Bad beats are painful. Hard to swallow. But can they be a life lesson?

Case in point, my Familia league had a father-son matchup: Manny Arredondo Sr. vs Manny Arredondo Jr. They picked next to each other, and even grabbed Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen back to back in our draft.

Well, the two quarterbacks each had big games, with the father-son tilt too close to call on Sunday. Sure enough, the fantasy matchup came down to the final Monday Night Football game, with a late Elijah Moore catch being the difference for father outlasting son.

In my family league, father-son grudge match. My primo Manny Sr outlasted Manny Jr on an Elijah Moore reception. Bad beat life lesson for Manny Jr’s 21st birthday. pic.twitter.com/XFxmvOYwLi — Jorge Martin (@jorgemartin17) September 19, 2023

With Manny Jr. about to turn 21, this could bring with it a future lesson. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose. Sometimes an innocuous play means extra chores. Now go mow the lawn, Junior!

That wasn't the only bad beat on a week where NFL injuries really came to roost. None more painful than Nick Chubb's season ending on an awful knee injury. Salud to you on a return to health.

We put out the word for some bad beats and you delivered some doozies.

reply to this tweet with a picture of your toughest fantasy loss from this week 🫤 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 19, 2023

Big comeback falls just short

Going into Monday Night Football, @_DukeFan89 had a pair of players — Chris Olave and Miles Sanders — who could put up some points. They did, just not enough. And that's even with the losing team having Puka Nacua putting up 30.10 in a FLEX spot while the winning side had Darnell Mooney sporting a goose egg.

One of the toughest losses

I’ve had in fantasy pic.twitter.com/KxqX7Z0p1g — LeBron Benjamin Button James (@_DukeFan89) September 19, 2023

Joining in the furious Monday Night Football comeback was @kipickkkk, who had Deshaun Watson going against the Steelers and even jumped a little ahead midway through the fourth quarter. That's when T.J. Watt had other ideas, sacking Watson and causing a fumble he scooped up for a touchdown. The negative points from the fumble were the difference in losing by .2. Ouch, by the @kipickkkk handle, does that mean you're a Kenny Pickett fan? Well, the Steelers won.

I was fighting for my LIFEEEEE for those Watson points up until the very last play of the game. When I finally was up, he fumbled the ball in Q4 leaving me to lose by .2 points this week….🥴 pic.twitter.com/jApPtx9NAM — Kylee Pickrell (@kpickkkk) September 19, 2023

Monster points… on the bench

How that last FLEX spot can be a cause of hand wringing on Sunday mornings before making those last-minute roster decisions. We’ve all done it, where we flip flop two players practically until the first Sunday games kick off. Then it becomes almost immediately apparent the wrong decision was made.

Ask @GLargaespada after leaving Raheem Mostert (25.20), Brian Robinson (27.90), Tyler Lockett (21.90) and Gabe Davis (18.20) on the bench for Isiah Pacheco and his 7.5 points. To be fair, @GLargaespada was chasing the week's highest over/under from the Chiefs/Jaguars with Pacheco. Sound thinking sometimes comes up wrong. Your consolation prize is having a great "Wayne's World" Garth avatar. It'll have to be "party time, excellent" another week.

Bench mob for life. My only regret is starting Pacheco over Robinson or Mostert. The 51 o/u was too enticing. Oh well. pic.twitter.com/fEWVBM1eDY — Gabriel Largaespada (@GLargaespada) September 19, 2023

Since misery loves company, @mtiburon is here to raise his hand about successfully picking up Kyren Williams off the waiver wire. Then sat Williams and his 25.0 points, only to lose by 21. Yes, the 49ers matchup looked daunting, and who knew that at halftime of the early games that word would come out about Cam Akers being inactive and thrusting Williams into the spotlight? Raise a glass to the NFL truly being an up-to-the-minute league. Hint, start Williams this week. 😉

Lost by 21 with Kyren Williams on my bench pic.twitter.com/9QJhSDSKC2 — Mike Sharkey (@mtiburon) September 19, 2023

One more bench play that had to be brought up by @levy_ross, who watched on Thursday Night Football as D'Andre Swift did his best Undertaker impression by rising up from the depths of the bench in Week 1 to explode for 25.60 fantasy points against the Vikings. Only to be on his bench. There's a prevailing feeling that when the decision to start Swift or Alexander Mattison comes up this week, the decision will be made swiftly indeed.

Not shown Swift on my bench 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Mu24UbHnjy — Ross Levy (@Levy_Ross) September 19, 2023

Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty close

Shoutout to @palmerjoe for having a pretty fun team name: Herb Your Enthusiasm. Larry David would approve, until that roster came up short by .04 of a point. The difference appears to be the final run by Chubb, which is more painful for the winning team. The consolation prize is having a quarterback tandem of Justin Herbert and Daniel Jones that should put up 50+ points many weeks. That's "prettay, prettay, prettay, prettay good."

4 hundredths of a point... pic.twitter.com/fuPuCMcKXe — JJ (@palmerjoe) September 19, 2023

Renegade consolation prize

No one would have blamed @Shelley_Rodgers for not wanting to tweet out this razor-thin loss, so her husband @markrodgers29 did the honors. In looking at Shelley's Twitter bio, she's all things Pittsburgh. So the final result of Monday Night Football had to be a salve. Maybe play "Renegade" when setting your fantasy lineup to ease the hurt.

The name game

In a battle of incredibly original team names, Freemason Rudolph needed that late Pittsburgh sack-fumble-recovery touchdown to take down Silence of the Rams by fractional points. And that was even with Mike Evans and Davante Adams combining for almost 50 points for the loser. Maybe a nice Chianti will make it easier to swallow the loss.