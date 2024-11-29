Week 13 preview: 49ers last stand? Rodgers last start? Is Eagles-Ravens a SB preview? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 4 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 13.

Behrens also shares the four matchups he has his eye on in Week 13 that will have the most fantasy ramifications. The two end the show by sharing their best flex plays in Week 13:

(4:45) - Andy’s 4 burning fantasy questions heading into Week 13

(31:00) - The 4 matchups in Week 13 that deserve your attention

(53:30) - Keys to winning: Matt and Andy's player you need to start in Week 13

