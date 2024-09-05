USWNT legend Alex Morgan announces her retirement

San Diego Wave FC v NJ/NY Gotham FC HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 19: Alex Morgan #13 of San Diego Wave FC claps for teammate effort in the second half of the National Women's Soccer League match against the NJ/NY Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena on June 19, 2024 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images) (Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images)

Women's soccer legend Alex Morgan announced on Thursday that she is retiring from soccer.

In a video posted on X, the 35-year-old Morgan said that she is pregnant with her second child and that her final game will be on Sunday, Sept. 8 when the NWSL's San Diego Wave face the North Carolina Courage at Snapdragon Stadium.

Morgan played for a number of professional clubs over her career, including three stints with the Orlando Pride, as well as French side Lyon and Tottenham Hotspur of the FA Women's Super League in England. She also represented the United States on the international level 224 times with the senior team, scoring 123 goals and leading the USWNT to Olympic gold and two World Cup titles.

