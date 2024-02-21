Timeline: Key legal and electoral dates for Donald Trump

By Ed Hornick, Yahoo News

Former President Donald Trump is undoubtedly having a busy 2024, navigating the Republican presidential primary and defending himself in criminal and civil cases before various U.S. courts.

Trump — the GOP's frontrunner for president — faces 91 felony counts across four criminal cases. He is the first former U.S. president to be indicted and criminally charged.

In order to make sense of the often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated:

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!