NFL suspends Broncos S Kareem Jackson 4 games after hit on Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs

Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 19: Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings fumbles the football after being hit by safety Kareem Jackson #22 of the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of the NFL game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The NFL is suspending Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson four games after his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs Sunday night.

The league announced the suspension Monday afternoon.

The suspension is the second of the season for Jackson for repeated illegal hits to the head of opponents. Per the report, the suspension is for repeated violations of the player safety rules.

Jackson lowered his helmet and hit Dobbs in his facemask on the first possession of Denver's 21-20 win. The hit dislodged the ball and resulted in a forced turnover for the Broncos, who converted the fumble into a field goal.

Officials did not flag Jackson for the illegal hit.

Terry McAulay said on the NBC broadcast that Kareem Jackson should’ve been penalized for this hit on Josh Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/fP5TABQ8ha — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 20, 2023

The NFL announced the suspension alongside a letter to Jackson from vice president of football operations Jon Runyan.

"With 13:38 remaining in the first quarter, you were involved in a play that the league considers a serious violation of the playing rules," Runyan wrote. "The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact to Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided.