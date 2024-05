NFL schedule: All 272 games that will be played during the 2024 season

Super Bowl LVIII - Previews LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: The Sphere shows the logo of the NFL ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) (DeFodi Images/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The NFL has released the full, 272-game schedule for the upcoming 2024 season. Now every fan can know who their favorite team will be playing on which week, and put together their own personal schedule for viewing every single important game this year.

If you're ready to drill down into the schedule to start planning out your autumn and early winter, we've got you covered there, too. Below you can find links for:

This season's international schedule

Every prime time game, and which teams have the most

The NFL's holiday schedule, encompassing Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Christmas

Here's what you've been waiting for: the 2024 NFL schedule.

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 5

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Friday, Sept. 6

Green Bay Packers at. Philadelphia Eagles (from São Paulo, Brazil), 8:15 p.m. ET — Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 8

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Sept. 9

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers, 8:25 p.m. ET — ESPN

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 12

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, 8 p.m. ET — Amazon Prime

Sunday, Sept. 15

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET — Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Chicago Bears at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Sept. 16

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN/ABC

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Sept. 22

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans, X p.m. ET — Fox

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET — ABC

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 26

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Sept. 29

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Denver Broncos at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET — Fox

New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET — Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Sept. 30

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins, 7:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET — ABC

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 6

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings (from London), 9:30 a.m. ET — NFL Network

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET — Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET — Fox

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Oct. 7

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN/ABC

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 10

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 13

Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears (from London), 9:30 a.m. ET — NFL Network

Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Philadelphia Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Oct. 14

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN/ABC

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 17

Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 20

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (from London), 9:30 a.m. ET — NFL Network

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders, 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Oct. 21

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 9 p.m. ET — ESPN+

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 24

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Oct. 27

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET — Fox

Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET — Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals, 4;25 p.m. ET — CBS

Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Oct. 28

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN/ABC

Week 9

Thursday, Oct. 31

Houston Texans at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Nov. 3

Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Nov. 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN/ABC

Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 7

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Nov. 10

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (from Munich), 9:30 a.m. ET — NFL Network

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET — Fox

New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Detroit Lions at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET —NBC/Peacock

Monday, Nov. 11

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN/ABC

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 14

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Nov. 17

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET — Fox

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET — Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Nov. 18

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN/ABC

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 21

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Nov. 24

Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN/ABC

Week 13

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET — CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET — FOX

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Friday, Nov. 29

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 3 p.m ET — Amazon

Sunday, Dec. 1

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. ET — Fox

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 4:05 p.m. ET — Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Dec. 2

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN/ABC

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 5

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Dec. 8

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET — CBS

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Dec. 9

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN/ABC

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 12

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Dec. 15

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET — CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET — Fox

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Dec. 16

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m. ET — ABC

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:30 p.m. ET — ESPN

Week 16

Thursday, Dec. 19

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Dec. 22

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. ET — NBC

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 p.m. ET —Fox

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m. ET — Fox

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET — Fox

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. ET — Fox

Tennesee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Philidelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 1:00 p.m. ET — Fox

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:00 p.m. ET — Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Seatle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET — Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins, 4:25 p.m. ET — CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Dec. 23

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN/ABC

Week 17

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET — Netflix

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET — Netflix

Thursday, Dec. 26

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET — Amazon

Sunday, Dec. 29

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET — Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET — Fox

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. ET — CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. ET — Fox

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. ET — NBC/Peacock

Monday, Dec. 30

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET — ESPN/ABC

To be scheduled:

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Week 18

To be scheduled:

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans