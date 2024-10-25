NFL reportedly fines Ravens LB Roquan Smith $16,833 for hip-drop tackle that ended Chris Godwin's season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) is carted off the field with an air cast during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens , Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) (Peter Joneleit/AP)

The NFL has reportedly fined Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith $16,833 for his tackle on Chris Godwin that ended up dislocating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver's ankle, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The tackle that ended Godwin's season was investigated by the league for being of the hip-drop variety, which was banned during the offseason.

Godwin was injured in the final minute of Monday night's game, which the Ravens won 41-31. Smith and another Ravens defender ran at Godwin, who was trying to get a first down, and it was Smith who ended up dropping Godwin to the ground.

NFL fined Ravens LB Roquan Smith $16,833 for the hit it believed to be a hip-drop tackle that dislocated Chris Godwin’s ankle. pic.twitter.com/Eg1eAwOen8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2024

It was immediately obvious after the play that Godwin was in a lot of pain, and he was eventually carted off the field.

Godwin is set to have surgery this week and will miss the remainder of the season.

The NFL determined this week that the tackle was a hip-drop, the ninth time this season that type of tackle has been made. As CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones' pointed out, there have been zero flags for hip-drop tackles this season.

If it had been identified as a hip-drop tackle on the field, the Ravens would have been given a 15-yard penalty, the Bucs would have been awarded an automatic first down.

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon missed three weeks after injuring his ankle following a hip-drop tackle. That play wasn't flagged during the game, but Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards was fined the standard $16,833 by the league.

Godwin 'frustrated,' Smith sends best wishes

Godwin posted on Instagram this week, talking about the emotions of experiencing the injury and knowing he won't be back until next season.

Chris Godwin posted this message this morning on Instagram, thanking fans for their support after his ankle injury Monday night. “Adversity reveals our true character.” pic.twitter.com/H0mfMs2bdm — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 25, 2024

On Thursday, Smith was asked about the tackle that injured Godwin and said that he hopes for a "speedy recovery" and that he wants the receiver "back home safe and sound."

"First and foremost, just send prayers and a speedy recovery out to Chris," Smith said. "I've got a lot of respect for him as a player, what he's accomplished throughout this league, and the little I've seen of him he seems like a really good dude, and what I've heard, a good family man.