Jokic takes over, Knicks bully Pacers & LeBron shows up in Cleveland | Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about what it was like to watch the Denver Nuggets' game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in person.

Nikola Jokic was brilliant on offense, which really helped to open up the floor for the rest of his teammates, but Vinnie wonders if the Minnesota Timberwolves are the better team that just hasn’t yet realized they’re better than the Nuggets.

The New York Knicks bullied and bludgeoned the Indiana Pacers in game 5 to take control of that series, against what most people were expecting from them, and we use it as an excuse to call out Tom Thibodeau’s excellent coaching.

Producer John is bummed about his Dallas Mavericks dropping game 4, and the guys talk about how and why the Oklahoma City Thunder are presenting defensive problems for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Vince talks about the Boston Celtics, who have not yet been tested and might make it all the way to the NBA Finals without being tested. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?

On the Cleveland side, LeBron James showed up courtside to game 4 and got a standing ovation from the crowd. Is he planning another free agent jump to his hometown team? Or just looking for attention?

Finally, Vinnie talks about the Lakers head coaching search and why the inexperienced guys they’re interviewing face a tough challenge with a LeBron-led Lakers team.

