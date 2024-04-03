The It List: Rebel Wilson releases candid memoir, new 'Quiet on Set' episode digs deeper into Nickelodeon, 'Vanderpump Villa' is ready for check-in

The It List is Yahoo's guide to what's new in pop culture. Each week, we share staff picks for the latest releases that we can't wait to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge.

What's new this week: Rebel Wilson details her ups and downs in a new memoir, Mary & George seduces its way into high society and Andrew Scott becomes Ripley.

What to watch

📺 New Quiet on Set episode digs deeper into Nickelodeon toxicity

When: Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV airs bonus episode "Breaking the Silence" April 7 on Investigation Discovery (ID) and streams on Max.

What to know: Soledad O'Brien hosts the episode, which further probes the culture of Dan Schneider's hit shows on Nickelodeon.

Drake Bell, who publicly revealed in the docuseries that he was the previously unidentified minor who had been sexually assaulted by dialogue coach Brian Peck, gives a new interview.

There are also new interviews with All That's Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Christopher Hearne. All That's Shane Lyons speaks out for the first time.

Schneider launched the careers of many successful child stars — including Amanda Bynes, Jamie Lynn Spears, Ariana Grande and Miranda Cosgrove.

There’s interest as to which of them, if any, will speak out about the allegations.

Schneider apologized for cultivating a toxic workplace environment after the docuseries aired in March.

The TV producer, who left Nickelodeon in 2018, said a network investigation found no wrongdoing. — Suzy Byrne, entertainment reporter

Read more: Quiet on Setdirector hopes Amanda Bynes will share her Nickelodeon experience "in her own words" one day.

📺 Mary & George come for the crown

When: Mary & George premieres April 5 on Starz and the Starz app.

What to know: Mary (Julianne Moore) pressures her son George (Nicholas Galitzine) to use his devilishly good looks to gain favor from King James I (Tony Curran).

It's (loosely) based on a true story, but with drama and debauchery cranked up to 11.

"There is a neediness and voraciousness in her that is kind of shocking," Moore told the New York Times about her character. "She rips through life and people."

The show has been airing for a month already in the U.K., where it's getting rave reviews.

Galitzine is aware of the hype — and responded to the show's U.K. buzz on X, formerly Twitter, with a cheeky one-word post. — Kelsey Weekman, internet culture reporter

What to read

📚 Rebel Wilson gets candid in deeply personal memoir

When: Rebel Rising is available for purchase April 2.

What to know: Wilson, 44, opens up about a range of topics, including fertility struggles, losing her virginity at 35 and alleged on-set harassment by Sacha Baron Cohen, in her new memoir.

If the excerpts are any indication, the Pitch Perfect star seemingly pulls no punches.

She calls filming 2011's Bridesmaids "one of the loneliest years of my life."

While filming 2016's The Brothers Grimsby, Wilson claims that co-star Baron Cohen humiliated her by pressuring her to perform a lewd act in a scene.

The Borat star denied the allegations ahead of the book's release.

Wilson also gives insight into her romance with fiancée Ramona Agruma and their path to parenthood. — David Artavia, entertainment reporter

Read more:The biggest bombshells from Rebel Wilson's new memoir

📚 Here We Go Again takes readers on a road trip of queer love

When: Here We Go Again is available for purchase April 2.

What to know: Here We Go Again is a queer romance novel by Alison Cochrun, best known for her previous books The Charm Offensive and Kiss Her Once for Me.

The novel centers on Logan Maletis and Rosemary Hale, two childhood best friends who had a major falling out before high school and became bitter rivals.

They went more than a decade without speaking to each other following graduation.

They’re brought back together by their beloved former English teacher, who was given only months to live.

He requests Maletis and Hale, both now in their 30s, take him on a cross-country road trip, which leads the two to confront not only where they are in their own lives but also what happened all those years ago and how their feelings have changed since then. — Lily Herman,The Yodel newsletter writer

What to binge

▶️ Vanderpump Villa opens for business

When: The first three episodes of Vanderpump Villa stream April 1 on Hulu.

What to know: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is no stranger to the hospitality industry with restaurants and bars around the world.

Now she’s trying her hand as a property manager — and her hands are clearly full.

The new series is about Vanderpump’s crew of servers, chefs, mixologists and other staff members who live and work together.

The trailer promises plenty of hookups, disagreements and pretty scenery.

"Come for the decadence," it teases, "Stay for the drama."

Think Vanderpump Rules meets Below Deck. — Taryn Ryder, entertainment reporter

▶️ Ripley brings a classic thriller to life

When: All eight episodes of Ripley stream April 4 on Netflix.

What to know: Ripley is based on the best-selling 1955 book The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith.

It was most famously remade into a 1999 film starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jude Law. Now it’s being turned into a TV series.

This latest take on Highsmith's novel stars Andrew Scott, best known for his work in Sherlock, Fleabag and All of Us Strangers, in the diabolical titular role.

The show takes place in 1960s New York, where Tom Ripley is hired by a wealthy man to convince his son to return home from Italy. That simple task quickly unravels, leading Ripley into a life of crime, violence and deception.

Supporting actors include Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning and John Malkovich. — Lily Herman, The Yodel newsletter writer

