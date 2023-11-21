Former Tigers pitcher Willie Hernández — who won the 1984 Cy Young and MVP awards — dead at 69

Detroit Tigers DETROIT, MI - CIRCA 1987: Willie Hernandez #21 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during an Major League Baseball game circa 1987 at Tiger Stadium in Detroit, Michigan. Hernandez played for the Tigers from 1984-89. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) (Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

Former Detroit Tigers Cy Young winner Willie Hernández died Monday. He was 69.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame confirmed the news Tuesday, paying homage to Hernández in a tweet.

Hernández played for three different teams over his 13-year MLB career. He came up with the Chicago Cubs, and spent his first six-and-a-half years with the club. Hernández was mostly used as a relief, though did have a few opportunities to start in Chicago. He posted a 3.81 ERA with the team, seven percent better than the league-average at the time.

Hernández's tenure with the club ended in 1983, when he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies midseason. Hernández performed well with the Phillies in 1983, posting a 3.29 ERA and saving seven games over 95 2/3 innings.

Willie Hernández blossomed into a star with the Tigers

Just before the start of the 1984 season, Hernández was shipped to the Tigers in a trade. The team installed Hernández into the closer role and watched him develop into a superstar. After saving 27 total games over his first seven seasons in the majors, Hernández saved 32 games with the Tigers in 1984. He posted a 1.92 ERA and led baseball in both games pitched and games finished. His performance earned him both the MVP and Cy Young awards in 1984.

The Tigers finished the regular season in first place in the AL East with a 104-58 record. The team relied heavily on Hernández during the postseason, using him six times. He was excellent, posting a 1.93 ERA over 9 1/3 innings and racking up three saves en route to the Tigers winning it all. Hernández finished off the final game of the World Series, allowing a run over two innings pitched in an 8-4 win over the San Diego Padres.

Hernández was named to the All-Star team in his first three seasons with the Tigers. He remained with the team through 1989, though missed a portion of the season due to elbow issues. In six seasons with the Tigers, Hernández posted a 2.98 ERA, 35% better than the league-average.

Hernández attempted two comebacks — one of which came with the New York Yankees when he was 40 — but never reached the majors again.

He appearance at the Tigers' home opener in 2019, where he threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!