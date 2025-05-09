CeeDee Lamb might be biggest beneficiary in Cowboys' trade for George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, October 27, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Dallas Cowboys made one of the offseason's splashiest moves by acquiring wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The trade sent a 2026 third-round draft pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to Pittsburgh in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 sixth-rounder. Any time a franchise brings in a young, physically gifted, and at times mercurial receiver like Pickens, questions immediately swirl around how existing stars will be affected—especially the team's alpha, CeeDee Lamb.

On an episode of "Football 301," Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald broke down the ripple effects of the move. Here's a look at how this trade could impact Lamb this season and beyond.

Lamb remains WR1 — with a true X beside him

The first point of agreement across the "Football 301" panel: CeeDee Lamb is firmly entrenched as Dallas’ No. 1 receiver.

As McDonald said, “CeeDee Lamb is going to be the No. 1 target, obviously ... he's a better receiver than George [Pickens]. He's more dialed in.” There’s zero doubt Lamb is “the guy,” both in the huddle and on the stat sheet.

That said, the Cowboys' passing attack has been missing a legitimate X receiver, someone who can line up outside, beat press coverage, and consistently win on challenging routes like stops and back-shoulders. Since Michael Gallup's injuries, Dallas has scrambled to fill that void. Tice pointed out Dallas' reliance on Lamb for those isolation throws because, "CeeDee is good on those, but that's not the best skill set for CeeDee." Adding Pickens is Dallas' answer to finally freeing up Lamb, allowing him to attack defenses in the spots where he's truly elite.

More slot power, more creativity

Harmon emphasized, “If you have CeeDee as that ISO guy ... it kind of limits the rest of your offense because you want CeeDee in the slot and you want him being a power slot and it can bump out to Z and do some flanker stuff.”

The Cowboys now have newfound flexibility to unleash Lamb on the inside, putting him in motion, in the slot, and in matchups that let him maximize his yards-after-catch ability.

With Pickens drawing coverage and handling those demanding outside routes — including the stop routes Dak Prescott loves to throw — Lamb can operate as a power slot while also moving around the formation. That means more mismatches, more opportunities to take advantage of slower linebackers or nickel corners and more creativity for Dallas' play designers.

Quality over quantity isn't necessarily bad

Some fantasy managers and fans might worry that Pickens will eat into Lamb’s 2023-level target share. But as Harmon explained, the type of looks Lamb is likely to get will be higher quality: “Maybe they'll probably be higher quality opportunities, but will [Pickens] be engaged enough to make the most of them?”

In essence, even if Lamb’s raw target numbers dip slightly, the presence of Pickens should draw defensive attention and create more favorable alignments and coverage scenarios for Lamb.

Reducing wear and tear, and anticipating a more explosive ceiling

Playing the X is physically and mentally taxing. Last season, Lamb shouldered that load by necessity.

By shifting those responsibilities to Pickens, the Cowboys not only maximize Lamb’s skills but preserve his health for the long haul.

Pickens is a big-play threat, ranking among the league leaders in yards per route run against man coverage. Teams will have to account for his ability to stretch the field vertically, while Lamb’s quickness and versatility become even more dangerous underneath.

Dallas' offense can achieve better balance, and defenses will have to pick their poison in coverage.

Final verdict on the trade

The "Football 301" crew agrees: Adding Pickens is a risk for the Cowboys, but it’s a “bet worth making” because of the way it complements Lamb. With Pickens handling the X role, Lamb is primed to be even more efficient and dangerous. His volume may see minor adjustments, but his fantasy and real-life ceiling becomes even higher with less attention from top cornerbacks and more ideal usage as a power slot/flanker hybrid.

The Pickens trade doesn’t threaten Lamb’s status as Dallas’ WR1. Instead, it allows Lamb to slide into a more valuable, versatile role that’s tailor-made for his skills. If anything, expect more impact per touch —and a Cowboys offense with its most dangerous 1–2 punch since the days of Dez Bryant and prime DeMarco Murray.

To hear more NFL discussions, tune into "Football 301" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.