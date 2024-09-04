Bryce Harper leaves Phillies-Blue Jays game after getting hit by pitch on elbow

MLB: AUG 24 Phillies at Royals KANSAS CITY. MO - AUGUST 24: Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) as seen during a MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Philadelphia Phillies, on August 24, 2024, at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after getting hit on his left elbow with a pitch.

The incident occurred in the first inning of the game with Philadelphia leading, 1-0. Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis threw a 93 mph fastball inside that hit Harper on his left elbow. Harber immediately dropped his bat and clutched his elbow in pain.

He remained in the game to take first base, but did not return to the plate. Edmundo Sosa pinch hit for Harper in the third inning.

The Phillies radio broadcast later announced that Harper sustained an elbow contusion, citing the Phillies. Further details of Harper's injury and prognosis weren't initially clear.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!