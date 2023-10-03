2023 WNBA Finals: How to watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty

Washington Mystics v New York Liberty NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was created using in-camera multiple exposure) A basketball goes to the hoop prior to the game between the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics at Barclays Center on September 10, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The 2023 WNBA Semifinals are over, and the verdict is in: the 2023 WNBA Finals will feature a super-team clash between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. The Aces — the No. 1 seed and defending champions — made a three-game sweep against the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Semifinals, with a 64-61 win Friday determining that they will once again reach the WNBA Finals. The No. 2 seed New York Liberty will be making its first Finals appearance since 2002. It is the only original franchise to not have won a championship. The best-of-five Finals series between the Aces and Liberty will tip off this Sunday (3 p.m. ET on ABC).

Ready to watch some basketball? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 WNBA Finals, including the full WNBA Finals schedule, streaming options and more.

When are the 2023 WNBA Finals?

The WNBA Finals tip off this Sunday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel are the WNBA Finals on 2023?

WNBA Final games will air across ESPN and ABC. Don't have access to those channels? Here's how we recommend watching the 2023 WNBA Finals.

How to watch the WNBA playoffs:

2023 WNBA Finals schedule:

Game 1:Sunday in Las Vegas, 3 p.m. ET on ABCGame 2:Oct. 11 in Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET on ESPNGame 3:Oct. 15 in New York, 3 p.m. ET on ABCGame 4*:Oct. 18 in New York, 8 p.m. ET on ESPNGame 5*:Oct. 20 in Las Vegas, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN* — if necessary

