Music Notes: Tyla's "Breathe Me" video, Megan Thee Stallion performing at VMAs and more

Tyla has released a new music vide for "Breathe Me." It finds the singer on a date night, where "tension and vibes [are] both abundant, phones are down [and] adventure is up," a press release says.

Megan Thee Stallion will not only host the 2024 VMAs, she's also slated to perform. While hyping fans for the upcoming show, she's been answering questions from her some of her fans. Asked who she would have loved to have on the deluxe, Meg responded with an image of Flo Milli. Flo then responded, writing, "#REALHOTGIRLS*****. STAY TUNED!" The lead single to the MEGAN deluxe, "Neva Play" featuring BTS member RM, will arrive Sept. 6. The release date for the deluxe hasn't been announced.

A judge previously ruled it was unconstitutional to strip Boosie, a nonviolent felon, of his right to own a gun, dismissing a gun possession case he'd had in San Diego as a felon in interstate commerce. Two weeks later, prosecutors filed a new indictment for two counts of firearm possession. Now, Boosie is hoping to get a pardon "FROM WHOEVER WINS" the 2024 election.

Beanie Sigel now owns a food truck, with options including cheesesteaks, chicken wings, fried seafood, sandwiches and desserts. Grab & Roll, Wings & Bowls is located at 2400 Passyunk Ave. in Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.