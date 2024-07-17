Music Notes: Travis Scott launches emergency fund, Ice Spice reveals track list, JT's 'City Cinderella' doc out

Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack Foundation have teamed with the Houston Food Bank to help those in Missouri City, Texas, who have been affected and displaced by Hurricane Beryl. During an event Tuesday, they offered water, ice and food to those in need and launched an emergency fund to help people get emergency housing. Those present were able to apply for housing grants; those who couldn't attend can request vouchers at houstonresponds.org/berylvouchers.

Ice Spice unveiled the track list for her debut album, Y2K. There will be 10 tracks on the album, with features from Offset, Travis Scott and Central Cee. Y2K! arrives July 26.

Teezo Touchdown will headline Billboard's Hip-Hop Live concert series, taking place Sept. 6 at Xanadu in Brooklyn. BossMan Dlow is also scheduled to perform, while Miss DJ Milan will entertain the crowd with a DJ set.

Do you remember when Michael Jackson dangled then-baby Prince Michael II over the balcony of his third-floor Berlin hotel room in 2002? Well, Janelle Monáe recreated the moment, wearing a red shirt and black wig like Michael's, using original audio from the crowd at the time and dangling a robot dog named Atomix. Fans seemed amused by her reenactment.

JT's City Cinderella documentary is out now, which follows the rapper's journey from overcoming her stint in jail to becoming one of music's best hitmakers. Along with the drop came the unveiling of her 16-song track list, which features Jeezy, DJ Khaled and Stunna Girl.

Drake's Toronto mansion was flooded, as he showed on his Instagram Story, so Rick Ross took the moment to poke fun at him. He responded to several reposts of the news with comments like "Auction it, possibly get 2 M's," suggesting the value of Drake's home has decreased.

